IPL 2024: Massive Blow For DC As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Season Due To Hamstring Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals faced a major setback as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sidelined for the remainder of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Marsh, who returned to Australia last week after sustaining a tear in his right hamstring, was expected to play a crucial role for the team.

His absence marks a significant loss for Delhi Capitals, especially considering his form and potential leadership role for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite his contributions, Marsh's season was cut short, leaving a void in the team's lineup. His absence will be felt, particularly after his standout performances in various formats, earning him accolades such as the Allan Border Medal.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH)