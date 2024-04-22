IPL 2024: Massive Blow For DC As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Season Due To Hamstring Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals faced a major setback as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sidelined for the remainder of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Marsh, who returned to Australia last week after sustaining a tear in his right hamstring, was expected to play a crucial role for the team.
His absence marks a significant loss for Delhi Capitals, especially considering his form and potential leadership role for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite his contributions, Marsh's season was cut short, leaving a void in the team's lineup. His absence will be felt, particularly after his standout performances in various formats, earning him accolades such as the Allan Border Medal.
Also Read:
IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH)
MENAFN22042024007385015968ID1108124070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.