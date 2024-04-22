Did You Know Fawad Khan Booked Full Restaurant For Mumtaz During Her Visit To Pakistan?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran actress Mumtaz is regarded as one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema and is a recipient of two Filmfare Awards.

The 76-year-old Mumtaz recently took a trip to Pakistan and in an interview, she shared her experience.

Talking about it, the 'Brahmachari' said that actor Fawad Khan especially booked an entire restaurant for her.

Mumtaz also revealed that singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang for her despite not feeling well and that was a very sweet gesture.



Mumtaz has shared Instagram photos with everyone, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, and Ghulam Ali.

She claimed that wherever she went, people came forward to express her affection and gifts. She was there with her sister.



Fawad Khan worked in Hindi films such as 'Khoobsurat', 'Kapoor and Sons', and more before the government banned Pakistani actors in Bollywood.

