Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People In Kerala Are Angry, Fed Up With Left And Congress' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: NDA candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the people of Thiruvananthapuram have started to understand him and what he is trying to convey. He said that in the first phase, the Opposition fronts tried to spread the word that he was an outsider. However, today people have started to recognise his works.

Speaking exclusively to the 'Nethav Nilapadu' programme of the Asianet News, the Union Minister said, "Today they have started to understand that I am a person who does what I say and I am no more a stranger now."

Chandrasekhar said, "I don't identify with being from Delhi. I aspire to become an MP in the capital of Kerala. I'm grateful that the people recognized this. Currently residing in a rented house, I plan to settle in Thiruvananthapuram. Initially entering the political arena as a contender in a triangular match, my perspective shifted after spending ten to fifteen days meeting people and understanding their challenges. It became clear that serving them is my mission."

"An MP was given a chance for 15 years, including five years for CPI(M)'s Mr. Pannyan Ravindran. Today, the youth who voted for the first time 20 years ago would be 38 years old. The question arises: what changes have been made for them? Currently, 35 percent of seats in colleges are vacant, and there is a lack of employment opportunities and investments in Trivandrum. These circumstances reinforce my belief that change is necessary and I say 'Now work will Happen'. I am committed to working towards addressing these issues."

He said, "Our youth represent our energy and potential. I am dedicated to realizing their dreams, as it is through them that our country's growth occurs. I am not drawn to controversy; rather, my focus is on taking action. My politics revolve around promoting development, progress, and shaping a better future. Will work for it."

"I will present to the people a document of my vision of what will be done in the next five years. I will do all mentioned in the document. The coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram was neglected by successive representatives. Because of this, it was natural for the people there to express their anger towards the politicians. The sitting MP says that it is the responsibility of the state government. However, the state government says that it is the responsibility of the central government. In this way, there is a situation of blaming each other without solving the coastal problems," the Union Minister asserted.

"They (coastal residents) have no home, no drinking water, no life. No one tells them about their future. When we went there on the first day, they were furious. They expressed anger at politicians who have repeatedly made promises and failed to deliver. Even when I went there, people told me their problems. Their problems are valid. The main consideration will be to solve the problems of coastal residents. If I can't do anything, I won't stay in politics. It is my chosen constituency. It is because I want to come to Thiruvananthapuram and bring change. The Global Technology Summit will be held in Thiruvananthapuram. I have a vision to create a leading innovation hub in Thiruvananthapuram. I will try to do it," the BJP-NDA candidate said.

