Sourav Ganguly Endorses Fearless Approach And Star Duo For India's T20 World Cup Campaign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former BCCI president and current Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, emphasised the importance of adopting a fearless approach in T20 cricket for Team India. Ganguly lauded star batter Virat Kohli's ability to achieve a 40-ball century and stressed the significance of playing without inhibition in T20 internationals. Expressing his views during a media event in Delhi, Ganguly highlighted the need for India to capitalize on the six-hitting prowess of players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. While Ganguly endorsed the selection committee's autonomy in team decisions, he personally advocated for the formidable opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Amid discussions on T20 World Cup squad selection, Ganguly emphasised the importance of balancing youth and experience and suggested a thorough assessment of players' performances across IPL seasons. Additionally, Ganguly weighed in on the Impact Player rule and praised the contributions of quality all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

Regarding KL Rahul's T20 approach, Ganguly highlighted the significance of guidance from team management. Despite the influence of IPL performances on squad selection, Ganguly hoped for a comprehensive evaluation of players' performances over multiple seasons.

