J&K DGP Reviews Security Preparedness For LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), R.R. Swain on Monday reviewed the security preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections in a joint officers meeting held at south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police said.

The meeting was aimed at assessing the readiness of the forces deployed for the elections, facilitating a collaborative effort toward ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the upcoming polls.

"During the meeting, the DGP held detailed discussions with senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Army, ITBP, BSF, SSB, and intelligence agencies. The meeting focused on the security arrangements in place for the smooth conduct of the elections. The DGP sought inputs from the officers on various projects planned to ensure safe and secure elections," the police said in a statement.

"Key discussion points during the meeting were focused on election preparedness, addressing all logistical and administrative aspects related to the process, facilitating seamless coordination with the forces, addressing any challenges or concerns that may arise as the election process unfolds."

During the meeting arrangements for deployed personnel staying in different areas and their mobility, healthcare, heating, and other required facilities as per the weather requirements were also discussed.

"During the meeting, emphasis was laid on the critical need for joint area domination by the CAPF, Police, and Army before and during the election period. To ensure the highest level of operational efficiency and coordination, the officers also focused on briefing key personnel and Coy Commanders, outlining their respective roles and responsibilities, and providing real-time updates on evolving security scenarios," the statement added.

The DGP while addressing the meeting, urged the participants to implement the action plan strictly for the security of Lok Sabha candidates and polling booths.

He said that the security arrangements for polling booths should be in place efficiently, keeping in view the sensitiveness of the areas.

"The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of all forces to work collectively and strategically, upholding the democratic values and principles, and preserving the sanctity of the electoral process," the statement said.