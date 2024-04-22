Nearly 82 Per Cent Turnout In Fresh Voting In 11 Polling Stations In Manipur (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, April 22 (IANS) A figure of 81.64 per cent turnout was recorded in fresh voting on Monday in 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency under heavy security arrangements, officials said.

Election officials said that around 8,500 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the fresh polling, ordered by the Election Commission in view of incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and allegations of booth capturing in these polling stations during the first phase of polling on April 19.

The fresh polling in the 11 polling stations started at 7 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m.

The poll panel on Saturday declared as "void" the Lok Sabha elections held at 11 polling stations and announced fresh polling would be held in these stations -- seven in Imphal East district and four in Imphal West district.

The officials said that a huge contingent of additional security forces including Central Armed Police Forces were deployed in and around these polling stations for smooth, free, and fair voting.

The opposition Congress had demanded repolling in 47 polling stations, claiming that a huge number of polling booths were captured and elections were rigged.

State Congress President K. Meghachandra Singh said the party has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituency.

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, 72.17 per cent of the 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Manipur's two Lok Sabha seats (one partially) on Friday. Polling was held in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat and 15 of the 28 Assembly segments of the Outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Voting will be held in the remaining 13 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur seat in the second phase on April 26.