Burn Opponents' 'Lanka' In Upcoming Elections, Maha CM Eknath Shinde Says In Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), April 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the voters should resolve to burn the 'Lanka' of the opponents in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

"Shri Ram devotee Hanuman burnt Lanka. Tomorrow (April 23) is Hanuman Jayanti. I appeal to the voters to burn the Lanka of the opponents," Eknath Shinde said at the campaign rally of BJP nominee Sujay Vikhe-Patil from Ahmednagar.

Vikhe-Patil, who is the BJP's sitting MP, has been pitted against the NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke.

Without naming Nilesh Lanke, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said: "One cannot get elected by gimmicks but due to performance and the works. Sujay Vikhe-Patil's victory is certain."

Shinde said Sujay Vikhe-Patil's grandfather Vitthalrao Vikhe-Patil was the pioneer in spreading the cooperation movement in the country.

"Vikhe-Patil is driving the legacy forward," he said. Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Eknath Shinde said the Wayanad MP cannot become the country's PM but Prime Minister Narendra Modi would certainly be getting the third term as he has dedicated his life to the country and, development has reached a new scale.

"There is no one in the Opposition camp who can match PM Modi's stature," the Maharashtra CM said.

"Sujay Vikhe-Patil is going to score a hat-trick from the Ahmednagar constituency," he said and appealed to the voters to elect him, defeating the NCP (SP) nominee Nilesh Lanke.