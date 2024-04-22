People Have Lost Faith In Congress-Led Telangana Government: KTR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed on Monday that people have lost faith in the Congress-led government in Telangana.

He alleged that the Congress failed to fulfil promises within 100 days leading to strong opposition among the people of the state.

Addressing a meeting of BRS leaders and workers from Sircilla at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS leader also stated the Congress won many seats with a narrow majority margin in the Assembly elections.

He criticizsed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress party for what he called threatening people of Telangana that if they don't get votes from the people, welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women will be cancelled.

He emphasised that addressing people's issues should be the primary agenda of the BRS party cadre and that they should contest the Parliamentary elections by exposing the frauds of Congress and BJP.

"The BRS has a good chance of victory in the parliamentary elections. People are reconsidering their support for Congress based on its fraudulent promises," KTR said.

He also criticised BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, who served as an MP for five years, for accomplishing nothing for Karimnagar.

"Has he established even one school or college in five years? Has he built any temples or brought in any industries? Bandi Sanjay, who hasn't done anything worthwhile, doesn't deserve to ask for votes," KTR said.

The BRS leader claimed that the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, and there should be a public debate about why people should vote for the BJP, which has not done anything for Telangana.

KTR expressed confidence in winning the majority of seats in the Parliamentary elections, citing several surveys suggesting that BRS has a chance of winning 8 to 10 seats in the state.

He also mentioned that the victory of BRS candidate Vinod Kumar can further develop the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

KTR said that BRS president KCR's roadshow will be held in Siricilla on May 10 as part of the Parliamentary election campaign.

"Some leaders who have pursued selfish interests are leaving the party," he said and assured that the party will remember and stand with those who stood by the party in difficult times.