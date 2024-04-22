Micro Cap Has Strong Reaction To Share Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Las Vegas-based finance company is turning heads so far during Monday morning after the company announced a stock repurchase program of up to $5 million.

Seeing that the company's market cap is around $50 million, it's no wonder that traders were extremely optimistic on the news as they bid up shares of %GryphonDigitalMining (Nasdaq: $GRYP) cap during the premarket hours, causing shares to inevitably open up at $1.50/share (+10.29%) to start the week.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy.