Micro Cap Has Strong Reaction To Share Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Las Vegas-based finance company is turning heads so far during Monday morning after the company announced a stock repurchase program of up to $5 million.
Seeing that the company's market cap is around $50 million, it's no wonder that traders were extremely optimistic on the news as they bid up shares of %GryphonDigitalMining (Nasdaq: $GRYP) cap during the premarket hours, causing shares to inevitably open up at $1.50/share (+10.29%) to start the week.
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy.
MENAFN22042024007606016353ID1108123624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.