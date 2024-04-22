Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ram Naik Receive Prestigious Honour From President Droupadi Murmu

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Padma awards 2024: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the prestigious Padma awards on former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, Actor Mithun Chakraborty and a host of other prominent persons at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan inNew Delhi on Monday Usha Uthup, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, industrialist Sitaram Jindal, and Theyyam folk dancer Narayanan EP were some prominent individuals to receive the prestigious Padma awards from the President of India ceremony witnessed attendance from several high-profile individuals including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are one of the three highest civilian honors of the country and are awarded for exemplary work in the field of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc Padma Vibushan award is conferred for exceptional and distinguished service while Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of high order. The Padma Shri honor is conferred for distinguished service in any field announcement of the awards is made on the day before Republic Day annually. In 2024, the President sanctioned 132 Padma awards, which include two duo cases where the award is considered as a single honor. The awards include five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri distinctions Modi stops Narayanan EP from touching his feetAfter receiving Padma Shri from the President of India, Theyyam folk dancer Narayanan EP walked towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi to touch his feet, but the PM didn't allow him and joined his hands in respect for the artist President conferred almost half of the Padma awards 2024 on Monday while the rest are likely to be avoided next week.
MENAFN22042024007365015876ID1108123623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.