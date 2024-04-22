Shooting At Salman Khan's House: Accused Were 'Ordered' To Fire 10 Rounds, Threw Gun In Surat's Tapi River

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The two accused for shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence told the Mumbai Police on Monday that they had two guns and were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets, news agency ANI reported.

During interrogation, according to the report, the accused said that they threw the guns in the Tapi River in Gujarat's Surat after the firing outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment's home.

The ANI report, citing Mumbai Crime Branch, said that 22in the case, statements of more than 10 people have already been recorded, while the process of recording more statements is still underway Crime Branch took one of the accused – Vicky Gupta – with them to Tapi river, to locate the gun.

Police is likely to add more sections in this case.



