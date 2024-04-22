(MENAFN- Baystreet) Albertson Companies Flat on Financials

Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 22, 2024

Centessa Gains on New Product News

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw its price strengthen Monday, as the company, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug application (IND) to initiate a Phase 1 first-in-human, clinical trial of ORX750 for the treatment of narcolepsy. ORX750 is an investigational, orally administered, highly potent and selective orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist designed to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), with potential applicability to narcolepsy type 2 (NT2), idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), and other sleep-wake disorders with normal orexin levels.

This morning's news release says Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single-ascending doses (SAD) and multiple-ascending doses (MAD) of ORX750 in healthy adult subjects. In parallel to the SAD, a cross-over pharmacodynamic (PD) assessment will be performed utilizing the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT) and Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS) in acutely sleep-deprived healthy adult subjects which is intended to provide proof-of-concept data to enable dose selection for NT1, NT2 and IH indications.

The study has a maximum exposure limit specified by the FDA which the Company believes significantly exceeds the predicted efficacious doses of ORX750 in indications associated with or without orexin loss; therefore, the Company does not expect this limit to affect any of the planned clinical development activities for ORX750.

CNTA shares took on 19 cents, or 1.8%, to $10.76.









