Zelensky Presents State Awards To Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented Ukrainian defenders with the highest state awards and distinctions.

According to the presidential press service , Zelensky called on Ukrainians to always remember every one of those who gave their lives fighting for Ukraine.

"The world chose to support Ukraine, because Ukraine is fighting on its own and is doing it really bravely. Today we are presenting the highest awards of our state, the highest combat awards to the people who are the source of this bravery, those who liberated our land, took back Ukrainian positions, saved their comrades and destroyed the occupiers. We honor people who are worthy of all-Ukrainian gratitude," he said.

Zelensky thanked the families of Ukrainian Heroes for the brave sons and daughters of Ukraine, as well as the sergeants and officers who take care of the soldiers.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine