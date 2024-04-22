Dutch Defense Minister: Ukraine Defense Contact Group Will Meet On Apr 26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held on Friday, April 26.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced this in Luxembourg on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"There's going to be a Ramstein-format meeting this Friday," Ollongren said.

According to her, Putin can now be stopped in Ukraine by helping Kyiv with weapons, ammunition and finances.

"This means that everyone should participate," the minister said.

She also noted that the Netherlands currently participates in a number of initiatives proposed by European partners, including the Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine and the German initiative to bolster Ukrainian air defenses.

"These initiatives are opportunities to do more [for Ukraine] in a short time," Ollongren said.

The 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) was held on March 19.

Photo: Austrian Wings Media Crew