Oman's Sultan Arrives In UAE On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 22 (KUNA) - Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq arrived in the UAE on a state visit, said the Emirates news agency.

The visit will last for two days, where Sultan Haitham will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The Oman News Agency said the day before yesterday, Saturday, that the visit is of great importance in pushing bilateral relations to greater progress and prosperity for the Omani and Emirati peoples in all fields and achieving common and mutual interests between them. (end)

nfa









MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108123495