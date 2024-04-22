3 Mass Graves Found In Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 22 (Petra) -- The Civil Defense Service in the Gaza Strip said Monday that it uncovered three mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip with hundreds of people who were killed by Israeli forces."We have so far recovered 283 bodies of martyrs from the mass graves in the courtyard of Nasser Medical Complex since the withdrawal of the occupation army from the area," it said in a statement.The statement pointed out that it was a clear evidence that the occupation army had carried out field executions at the hospital.