PSG Can Clinch Another League Title If It Wins At Lorient And Monaco Does Not Beat Lille

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Paris Saint-Germain could be celebrating a record 12th league title in a sleepy seaport in Brittany on Wednesday.

Only Monaco and Lille can catch PSG, with the Principality side trailing by 11 points and Lille 14 points adrift, and five matches remaining for each side.

A win for PSG, which also has a massively superior goal difference, at Lorient on Wednesday will be enough to seal the title if the game between Monaco and Lille later in the day ends in a draw.

Luis Enrique's PSG has only lost one league game this season, and that was way back in September.

Realistically, it appears nothing can stop PSG clinching a 10th title since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI took over the club in June 2011.

Only Montpellier in 2012, Monaco in 2017 - featuring a very young Kylian Mbappé in the side - and Lille in 2021 have stopped PSG winning the national title since QSI's arrival.

PSG also remains on course for an unprecedented club treble this season.

Enrique's team is through to the semifinals of the Champions League, which it has never won, and faces Lyon in the French Cup final on May 25.

Mbappé looks certain to finish as the league's top goal scorer for the sixth time, and fifth time outright, after sharing the 2020 award with Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder during a pandemic-hit season.

Mbappé leads with 24 goals, despite being rested and rotated by coach Enrique, and is seven ahead of Lille striker Jonathan David and nine clear of Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.

