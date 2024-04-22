IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Bat First Against Rajasthan Royals In Hardik Pandya's 100Th Game

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Hardik Pandya is playing his 100th game for Mumbai Indians and feels grateful to represent the franchise in the milestone match.

Two changes for Mumbai Indians as Nehal Wadhera comes in for Romario Shepherd and Piyush Chawla for Shreyas Gopal. For Royals Sandeep Sharma comes in for Kuldeep Sen.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said,“We are gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket. It's a very surreal feeling to play the 100th game for the franchise, started my journey with MI, I'm very grateful. We got three changes - Nuwan, Wadhera and Piyush Chawla come in. Shepherd, Madhwal, and Shreyas Gopal go out.”

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said,“We had a slightly different idea about the toss so it's okay. You know the nature of the tournament, it's a very long tournament, we had a five-day break, and we discussed our plans, it's about focusing about the system and the process. We have played lots of games here; we know how the wicket behaves. MI are known to come back hard in the tournament, so we have to play well. We have had Sandeep Sharma back to our side and Kuldeep Sen misses out.”

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Substitutes: Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis