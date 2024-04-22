Iranian leader, Pakistani PM reaffirm backing to Gaza

(MENAFN) During a joint news conference following a meeting in Islamabad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and emphasized the need for a unified approach within the Muslim world to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza.



Both leaders expressed disappointment with the international community, including the UN Security Council, for failing to intervene effectively to halt what they described as Israeli atrocities in Gaza.



President Raisi, who commenced a three-day visit to Pakistan, condemned what he termed as the "genocide" being perpetrated by the "Zionist regime" in Gaza, alleging support from the United States.



Prime Minister Sharif echoed these sentiments, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the importance of collective action to confront the injustices unfolding in the besieged enclave.



"We believe that all the international organizations, including the UN, have proved that they are inefficient, and cannot stop the brutalities being committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza," he further mentioned.



“We also believe that Palestinians' struggle is very much attainable, and one day it will be achieved,” he continued.



Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan and Iran's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom.



He expressed disappointment over the UN Security Council's inability to enforce its own resolutions, particularly those calling for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Sharif emphasized the importance of international bodies upholding their responsibilities to ensure peace and security in conflict-affected regions like Gaza.



“I call upon the entire Muslim world to adopt a joint strategy to bring an end to the war in Gaza and (subsequently) the creation of an independent Palestine state with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital," he added.

