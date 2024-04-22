Death rate from Israeli attacks on houses in Rafah reaches 24

(MENAFN) The tragic toll of casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza, continues to mount, with medical sources confirming that the number of Palestinians killed has now reached 24. Among the victims are 16 children and six women, highlighting the devastating impact of the attacks on innocent civilians.



The airstrikes, which targeted two homes in Rafah, one in the eastern part of the city and the other in its center, occurred on Saturday evening, resulting in extensive damage and loss of life. Medical sources have reported that several Palestinians have succumbed to their injuries since the attacks, while others remain unaccounted for, feared to be trapped under the rubble.



Efforts by civil defense teams in the Gaza Strip to retrieve victims from the rubble have been ongoing, with the focus on locating and rescuing those still missing. Despite the challenges posed by the destruction caused by the airstrikes, these teams remain committed to their mission of providing assistance and support to those affected by the violence.



The airstrikes on residential buildings in Rafah have sparked widespread condemnation from the international community, with calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians. Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of an Israeli invasion of Rafah, prompting warnings from the UN and other organizations against such actions, particularly in light of the city's status as a refuge for displaced individuals in the Gaza Strip.

