Israeli army arrests additional 25 Palestinians in West Bank invasions

(MENAFN) In the late hours of Sunday and into the early hours of Monday, the Israeli military conducted a series of new raids across the occupied West Bank, resulting in the apprehension of 25 Palestinian individuals, according to reports from prisoners' rights organizations.



These operations primarily targeted cities such as Nablus, Jenin, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Qalqilya, as highlighted in a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.



With this latest round of arrests, the cumulative tally of detentions since October 7, 2023, has now surpassed 8,425 individuals, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.



Tensions within the occupied West Bank have remained at an elevated level since Israel launched a devastating military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, resulting in a tragic loss of over 34,000 lives.



In the ensuing months, the region has witnessed continued violence, with hundreds of Palestinians killed and thousands more injured as a result of Israeli military actions in the West Bank.



Amidst these developments, Israel faces mounting accusations of genocide, with the International Court of Justice issuing an interim ruling in January that called for an immediate cessation of genocidal activities and urged measures to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.



As tensions persist and the conflict shows no signs of abating, the plight of Palestinians in the occupied territories remains a matter of deep concern for the international community, with calls for a peaceful resolution becoming ever more urgent.

