Lithuania initiates massive national military drill

(MENAFN) Lithuania commenced its extensive national military exercise, Thunder Strike, on Monday, marking one of the largest drills of its kind in the country's history. Spanning three weeks until May 10, the exercise aims to simulate a comprehensive transition to wartime operations, as outlined by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence in a press release.



With a participation scope encompassing 10,000 active and reserve personnel, Thunder Strike will mobilize approximately 2,500 individuals for active training purposes. Additionally, around 2,000 personnel are expected to report for duty to verify their personal data as part of the drill's logistical preparations.



The exercise will see the collaboration of over 4,000 members from the Lithuanian Armed Forces, complemented by participation from members of the Riflemen's Union and various local administrations. This multifaceted approach underscores the concerted effort to ensure preparedness across different sectors of society.



Key components of Thunder Strike include the training of municipal commandants, the establishment and functions of commandant units, and exercises related to the requisitioning of essential material assets. Furthermore, the drill will involve the temporary imposition of a curfew in designated areas of the capital city, Vilnius, and the central city of Kaunas, simulating critical scenarios and enhancing readiness for potential wartime contingencies.

