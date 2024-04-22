Electric motor crash in Vietnam's cement factory results in 7 deaths, 3 injuries

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck a cement factory in Vietnam's northern province of Yen Bai on Monday afternoon, resulting in the loss of seven lives and injuries to three others. Reports from the Vietnam News Agency revealed that the workers, engaged in routine machine maintenance, faced an unforeseen accident during their tasks.



The unfortunate incident unfolded when a malfunction occurred in the electric motor of a crusher within the factory premises. As the workers ventured into the rotary kiln area to initiate repair procedures, the kiln unexpectedly restarted, leading to the devastating outcome. The sudden activation caught the workers off guard, trapping them within the hazardous environment and causing severe harm.



According to the provincial Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the workers were diligently performing their duties when the fatal sequence of events transpired. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the root cause and determine any potential lapses in safety protocols or equipment malfunction.



The loss of lives and injuries sustained serve as a grim reminder of the inherent risks faced by industrial workers during routine maintenance operations. As investigations unfold, efforts to improve safety measures and reinforce adherence to protocols are paramount to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

