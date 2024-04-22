Sri Lanka's headline inflation dips to 2.5 percent in March

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka witnessed a notable decline in headline inflation during the month of March, with the consumer price index revealing a decrease to 2.5 percent from the previous month's figure of 5.1 percent, as reported by the Department of Census and Statistics on Monday.



Despite this overall decline, the department highlighted that food inflation remained steady at 5 percent over the past two months. However, there was a notable decrease in inflation within the non-food category, dropping from 5.1 percent in February to a modest 0.7 percent in March.



The data underscores a significant trend of easing inflation in Sri Lanka, a trajectory that has been evident since September 2022 when inflation reached a high of 69.8 percent, according to official statistics.



Providing insight into the future outlook, the central bank previously indicated that the country's inflation is anticipated to gradually stabilize at the targeted level of 5 percent over the medium term. This projection follows a period of short-lived acceleration in inflation, driven in part by recent tax adjustments and supply-side disruptions.

