5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan's capital

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, Taiwan's capital experienced the effects of a "strong" earthquake, as reported by a staff member of a French news agency. The Central Weather Administration identified it as a magnitude-5.5 tremor originating in eastern Hualien.



This region was previously the epicenter of a magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck on April 3, which resulted in landslides in the mountainous area that disrupted transportation routes, and significant damage to buildings in the main city of Hualien.



The April 3 earthquake claimed at least 17 lives, with the most recent fatality discovered on April 13 in a quarry.



The earthquake on Monday occurred at approximately 5:08 PM local time (0908 GMT) and was perceptible in the capital city, Taipei. The US Geological Survey measured it at a magnitude of 5.3, with a depth of 8.9 kilometers.



"It felt like one of the strongest quakes or aftershocks since the big one earlier this month," the French news agency’s worker stated.



The Hualien Fire Department swiftly responded to the earthquake by dispatching teams to assess any potential damage or disaster resulting from the tremor. They communicated this action through a brief message posted on their official social media channel. "We will continue to monitor the situation and report in a timely manner."



Taiwan, positioned at the convergence of two tectonic plates, experiences frequent seismic activity, making earthquakes a common occurrence.



Following the earthquake on April 3, numerous aftershocks rattled the region, triggering rockfalls in the vicinity of Hualien and contributing to the challenges faced by local communities. This seismic event marked the most severe earthquake in Taiwan since 1999, when a devastating magnitude-7.6 quake struck the island.



The 1999 earthquake resulted in a significantly higher loss of life, with approximately 2,400 individuals perishing in what remains the deadliest natural disaster in Taiwan's recorded history.

