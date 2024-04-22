LIVE MATCH: UAE Vs China AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Having lost their first two matches, both side will not be able to advance to next stage; but UAE and China PR will continue their goal quest today to end their campaign on a high.
While today's match will be their first meeting in tournament history, they played out a 0-0 stalemate in qualification.
And they will face each other in few minutes at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.
Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!
Foul by Behram Abduweli (China PR U23).
11' Muhammad Yusuf Atiq (United Arab Emirates U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
6' Attempt missed . Tao Qianglong (China PR U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Xie Wenneng.
Match starts
---
China PR's captain, Qianglong Tao, shares his AsianCupU23 experience in Qatar
----
Line-up of players
MENAFN22042024000063011010ID1108123348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.