LIVE MATCH: UAE Vs China AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

Doha, Qatar: Having lost their first two matches, both side will not be able to advance to next stage; but UAE and China PR will continue their goal quest today to end their campaign on a high.

While today's match will be their first meeting in tournament history, they played out a 0-0 stalemate in qualification.

And they will face each other in few minutes at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

Foul by Behram Abduweli (China PR U23).

11' Muhammad Yusuf Atiq (United Arab Emirates U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

6' Attempt missed . Tao Qianglong (China PR U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Xie Wenneng.

Match starts

---

China PR's captain, Qianglong Tao, shares his AsianCupU23 experience in Qatar

----

Line-up of players