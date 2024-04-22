Olympic Champion Tamberi And Fencer Errigo Italy's Paris Flag Bearers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Rome: Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi will be one of Italy's flag bearers at this summer's Games in Paris alongside fencer Arianna Errigo, the country's Olympic Committee announced on Monday.
"Tamberi and Errigo will lead the athletes of the Italian delegation during the opening ceremony of the next Games on July 26," CONI said in a statement.
Tamberi, 31, shared Olympic gold with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim three years ago and is also the reigning high jump world champion.
Errigo has 10 world titles to her name, including two individual crowns, the most recent at last year's worlds in Milan.
The 35-year-old has also won three Olympic medals, including team women's gold at the 2012 London Games.
