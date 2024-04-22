ASE Records 0.17% Dip In Daily Trading

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded trading with a marginal decline of 0.17 percent, settling the index at 2,443 points.Monday's trading saw the exchange of 3.7 million shares across 2,667 transactions, amounting to a total trading value of approximately JD6.6 million.Among the listed companies, the shares of 31 experienced a decline, while 24 saw an uptick in prices. Meanwhile, the shares of 38 other companies remained stable throughout the trading session.

