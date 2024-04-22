Jordan, Morocco Discuss Bilateral Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday discussed with Moroccan Ambassador Fouad Akhrif expanding ties between Jordan and Morocco across various domains, as well as regional developments.Fayez emphasized the deep-rooted Jordanian-Moroccan relations, which are based on mutual respect and the pursuit of common interests. He called for bolstering efforts, particularly in economic and investment fields, urging increased bilateral trade and the removal of barriers to closer cooperation.The discussion also tackled the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.Fayez highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's relentless endeavors for regional peace, underscoring the imperative of halting the Israeli war and implementing international resolutions on the Palestinian cause.He reiterated the King's warnings of the adverse consequences of Israel's belligerent policies, emphasizing the need for concerted international action to address the root causes of conflict and insecurity in the region.Highlighting the shared commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, Fayez and Akhrif emphasized the urgency of ending Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.The Moroccan envoy hailed the level of relations with Jordan, urging expansion of cooperation.He commended His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in advancing regional peace and stability, reaffirming the two-state solution as the basis for achieving lasting security and prosperity in the Middle East.