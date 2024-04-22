Cleverlms Introduces Innovative Flexible Pricing Model

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CleverLMS, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, is thrilled to unveil its innovative new flexible pricing model designed to cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers. As a comprehensive solution for corporate training, team management and knowledge sharing, CleverLMS empowers organizations to streamline learning and collaboration processes efficiently.



Flexible Pricing Structure:



Usage Scenario Selection. Clients can now choose from a variety of usage scenarios, including learning scenario, tasks management, corporate portal, or corporate knowledge base. Each scenario includes all necessary features to fulfill specific organizational needs, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

On its website, CleverLMS provides a calculator, allowing users to "play" with different options and see the estimated budget for the solution chosen. However, it's advisable to check with CleverLMS representatives for the final cost, as there may be possibilities to avail special discounts or eligibility for different programs.



Scalability. With the flexibility to adapt to evolving requirements, CleverLMS offers the ability to seamlessly scale the platform with just one click. This ensures that organizations can easily expand their capabilities as new needs arise, without the hassle of complex adjustments or LMS platform migration costs.



Traditional Pricing Model. Additionally, CleverLMS continues to offer the traditional all-in-one pricing package. This package is ideally suited for larger enterprises with extensive teams and diverse departments, providing access to all features under one comprehensive plan.



The new flexible pricing model marks a significant milestone for CleverLMS, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of every client.





