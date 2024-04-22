Ukrainian Forces Repel Eight Attacks Near Staromaiorske, Robotyne, On East Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders have repelled four assaults by Russian invaders in the Orikhiv sector and four attacks on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The South Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers carried out four assaults in the Orikhiv sector: three near Staromaiorske and one near Robotyne. They achieved no gains," the post reads.

On the east bank of the Dnipro, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy launched four assaults in the area of the settlement of Krynky. As a result, they retreated to their original positions with losses.

Ukrainian fighters continued to take measures to hold and fortify their positions.

Over the past day, 31 enemy reconnaissance UAVs were recorded on the southern front.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, the invaders carried out four airstrikes on the Orikhiv axis, using three guided aerial bombs and about a dozen unguided aerial missiles.

One airstrike was carried out in the Kherson sector with the use of two guided aerial bombs.