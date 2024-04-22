Putin Should Not Hope For Weakening Of Support For Ukraine - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Vladimir Putin should not hope that support for Ukraine from its partners will weaken and he will be able to continue his war of aggression.

The German leader said this to journalists while commenting on the decision by the U.S. House to approve $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The fact that the House of Representatives passed a decision on further financial support for Ukraine, particularly support with weapons, is [...] sends a very clear message, including to the Russian president, that he should not count that he can continue this war because aid to Ukraine from the United States and Europe will decrease," Scholz said.

U.S. aid should not make Europe relax – Latvia's top diplomat

The chancellor said he was sure that aid to Ukraine from partners would not stop or decrease.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in turn, said before a meeting of the EU foreign and defense ministers that following the approval of the aid package to Ukraine by U.S. congressmen "the hearts of the U.S. and Europe are beating in unison again."

The U.S. House of Representatives on April 20 adopted a package of foreign aid bills worth $95 billion, including a $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine.

The Ukraine aid bill received support from 311 congressmen, including 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans. At the same time, 112 congressmen (all Republicans) voted against the bill. The Senate is to consider the document on Tuesday, April 23.