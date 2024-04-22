Kanan Gasimov Explores Potential For Tourism Sector Growth In Azerbaijan's Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Work is underway on the development of the tourism sector in theregions of Azerbaijan. Each region's demand and supplyopportunities are being explored, the Chief of Staff of the StateTourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Kanan Gasimov, told reporters, Azernews reports.

He noted that the work is being done with business entities inthis direction: "Sufficiently good infrastructure has been built insome of our regions. But there are delays in some regions. We areworking on this to increase the number of accommodation facilitiesin each region with tourism opportunities. We encourage businessentities to invest in these areas. The state continues to takestimulating measures in this regard."

Gasimov added that nature, urban tourism, and historical tourismopportunities have expanded in the country: "We are taking specialsteps towards the development of more niche tourism areas andextreme sports tourism areas, as well as the holding of conferencesand major events in our country. In the coming years, there will bea serious need to increase personnel in these areas. We expecteducational institutions to speed up their work in thisdirection."