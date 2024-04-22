Kuwait Keen On Honoring Distinguished Media Works

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 22 (KUNA) - Chairman of the Arab Media Excellence Award Committee, representative of the State of Kuwait, Hamad Al-Badri affirmed on Monday the committee's keenness to encourage media materials and items that would enhance and support the joint Arab media work system.

While chairing a meeting of the committee at the Arab League's HQ, Al-Badri stated to KUNA that Kuwait's presidency of the committee highlights the extent of its interest in raising media awareness among Arab audience. recipients, considering that the award was established to encourage workers in media to present constructive materials.

He noted that the State of Kuwait, with its financial sponsorship of the award, confirms the necessity of honoring and supporting meaningful media production, whether readable, audible or visual, especially directed at serving Arab issues and promoting joint Arab action.

Al-Badri pointed out the categories for which the award is given, which are divided into ten categories, and expanded its scope this year to include "crisis, disaster, and risk media," in line with the crises witnessed by the Arab region with the continued Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions. in the occupied Arab territories.

He explained that the number of works presented to the committee reached 100 works in the various categories of the award, submitted by member states, and that the committee's meeting Monday and Tuesday will focus on examining these works and their compliance with the conditions of the award.

The winners' names would be announced during the 54th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, he noted, expressing his expectations that the award would contribute to presenting distinguished media pieces.

In addition to Kuwait, the committee includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt and Morocco.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers launched the Arab Media Excellence Award in 2015 as part of celebrating Arab Media Day, which falls on April 21 of each year and is awarded annually. (end)

