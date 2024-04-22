Pakistan, Iran Sign Eight Mous For Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 22 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Iran on Monday have signed eight agreements and Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) for cooperation in diverse fields during the visit of Iranian President, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan.

According to an official press release, the agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters and veterinary and animal health.

The two countries signed an MOU for establishment of a special economic zone whilst another was signed for film exchanges and cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Organization of Cinema and audio visual affairs of Iran.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Cooperatives, labors and social welfare of Iran as well as Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and National Standards Organization of Iran also signed MOUs of cooperation.

An MOU was also signed on legal cooperation. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Iranian President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, the visiting Iranian President and PM Sharif at a meeting in Islamabad on Monday agreed on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the two leaders also held discussions to increase trade and communication links between the two countries. In delegation level talks, the two sides decided to promote their bilateral relations in diverse fields including political, economic, trade and culture.

In a press stake after the delegation level talks, the Iranian President said both countries have decided to enhance their trade volume to USD 10 billion dollars.

The Iranian President also emphasized the need for promotion of trade and business activities in the border areas for the wellbeing of the peoples there. Ebrahim Raisi said both Pakistan and Iran are determined to fight terrorism and other organized crimes.

He expressed the hope that his visit to Pakistan will be a turning point regarding the expansion and promotion of bilateral relations between the great people of Pakistan and Iran.

In his remarks on the occasion, PM Sharif expressed Pakistan's firm commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran, adding that time has come to transform our border areas into the ones of economic progress and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the visit of the Iranian President will further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Iran.

The Prime Minister also commended the Iranian stance on Palestinian issue. He said Pakistan stands by the Palestinian people and the Muslim countries need to collectively raise their voices from various forums in support of the Palestinian people.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian leadership for raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian administered Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President along with a high level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a business delegation arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan. (end)

