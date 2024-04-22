Afghanistan's 1st export shipment of mineral ore sets off on train journey to Turkey via Iran

(MENAFN) Afghanistan marked a significant milestone as its inaugural export shipment, comprising 1,100 metric tons of mineral ore, embarked on a journey by train from Roznak station to Turkey via Iran. The Afghanistan Railway Department revealed that the shipment included talc mineral destined for the city of Mersin, Turkey, according to a statement reported by an Iranian news agency.



This historic export marks the first instance of Afghanistan's talc being transported to Turkey through Iran. The successful shipment underscores the tangible progress in enhancing trade connectivity and economic cooperation between the three nations.



Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Transportation and Aviation Authority of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, had previously announced the commencement of land-based import and export operations between Afghanistan and Turkey. This development signifies a significant step forward in facilitating trade relations and expanding market access for Afghan goods.



Among the commodities exported from Afghanistan to Turkey and other destinations are hand-woven carpets and rugs, dried fruits, and precious stones. The diversification of Afghanistan's export portfolio, coupled with improved transportation infrastructure and logistics networks, holds the promise of unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity in the region.

