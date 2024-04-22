Iran gears up to host economy ministers from over 40 African nations

(MENAFN) An official from the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced that Iran is gearing up to host economy ministers from over 40 African nations at the upcoming second Iran-Africa International Summit, scheduled to take place later this month. Highlighting the importance of trade relations with African countries, the deputy head of the TPO's international businesses promotion office emphasized the abundance of untapped trade opportunities within the African continent, projecting its pivotal role in global trade dynamics.



Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh underscored Africa's rich and underexplored resources, noting the escalating trade engagement between African nations and major players like China and Turkey. He emphasized the special attention accorded by Iran's leadership, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President Ebrahim Raisii, towards enhancing economic ties with African states.



Expressing concern over the decline in Iran's trade with Africa over the past four decades, Ghannadzadeh outlined the TPO's proactive measures aimed at revitalizing trade relations with African nations. The forthcoming summit is envisioned as a platform to showcase Iran's export potential and forge strategic partnerships with African counterparts.



As part of the summit agenda, specialized business-to-business (B2B) meetings and expert-level discussion panels focusing on key sectors such as steel industries, petrochemicals, and agriculture are slated to be held. These initiatives seek to foster collaborative ventures and explore avenues for mutual growth and development.



With Africa's vast resources, including significant mineral reserves, oil, natural gas, and gold, the continent holds immense potential for economic cooperation and investment opportunities. The second Iran-Africa International Summit aims to harness this potential and foster closer economic ties between Iran and African countries, paving the way for mutually beneficial partnerships and sustainable development initiatives.

