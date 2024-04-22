               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
'Goodbye Air India Jumbo': Netizens Hail 'Wing Wave' Manoeuvre As Boeing 747 Takes Off For Last Time From Mumbai


4/22/2024 9:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Air India Boeing 747 took to the skies for the last time on Monday - dubbed as the 'end of an era' by many on social media platforms.
“Today, we wave goodbye to the first of our last Queen of the Skies - the B747 - departing Mumbai. Thank you for an era of majestic flights. We'll miss your iconic presence,” Air India tweeted.
