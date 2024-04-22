Indian Navy's INSV Tarini With Women Officers Returns To Goa After 2 Months | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini carrying two women officers has returned triumphant to its base port in Goa after undertaking a \"historic transoceanic expedition\" of nearly two months, the Indian Navy said on Monday Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, women officers of the Indian Navy, undertook the expedition in“double-handed mode”.
\"Their exceptional journey marks a historic milestone as they become the first from India to accomplish such a feat,\" the Navy said in a statement on Monday.
