BJD Names 6 More Candidates For Odisha Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik, through a video message on Monday, declared the names of six more candidates for the assembly elections in the state.

This is BJD's seventh list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls.

The party has re-nominated Tusharkanti Behera from the Kakatpur assembly segment of Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency while sitting Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo has been fielded from the Hindol assembly seat this time.

Ranjita Marndi, the wife of sitting MLA Sudam Marndi, has been nominated from Bangiriposi assembly constituency.

Sudam Marndi has been fielded as the party's candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency this time.

Similarly, the party has fielded Archana Rekha Behera, wife of senior BJD leader and sitting MLA Subrat Tarai, from Raghunathpali under Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Sharada Prasanna Jena and ex-BJP leader Biswa Ranjan Mallick have been fielded from Balikuda-Erasama and Bari assembly seats of the state respectively.

The party has so far declared the candidates for 141 out of the 147 assembly constituencies of the state.

The voting for the 147-member Odisha Assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.