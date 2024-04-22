Alba Dental Centre Expands Services To New Cities Around London, Ontario Region

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, ON - Alba Dental Centre, a leading dental practice in London, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to new cities in the London, Ontario region. This expansion includes the cities of Chatham, Delaware, Dorchester, Dutton, Exeter, Grand Bend, Ilderton, Ingersoll, Komoca, Lukcan, Mont Brydges, Parkhill, Sarnia, St. Thomas, Stratford, Strathroy, Thorndale, Tillsonburg, and Woodstock, to now better serve the oral healthcare needs of local communities.

Along with this expansion, Alba Dental Centre is now offering All-on-X dental implants, a ground-breaking same-day solution for patients in need of full-arch restorations. This innovative technique minimizes the number of implants needed, reducing treatment time and cost while providing a stable, functional, and attractive result. It is especially beneficial for patients with bone loss who may not have previously qualified for traditional dental implant procedures.

All-on-X implants are also more comfortable than traditional dentures, eliminating the need for denture adhesive and allowing patients to enjoy their favorite foods without worry. Overall, the treatment provides patients with a long-lasting solution to restore their smiles and oral function.

Alba Dental Centre aims to be the go-to destination for all dental care needs for families in London and surrounding areas. From state-of-the-art dental technology to convenient appointments for patients of all ages, the team strives to provide top-quality comprehensive dental care. With expanded services and locations it only strengthens their commitment to serving the community.

About Alba Dental Centre

Alba Dental Centre is a leading dental practice in London, Ontario, with a team of experienced and dedicated professionals. They specialize in preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry for patients of all ages. Their mission is to provide top-quality dental care using the latest technology while also creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for their patients.

For more information about Alba Dental Centre and their services, please visit their website at



