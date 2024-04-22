Kuwait Prime Minister Receives US Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Monday US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara at Seif Palace. (end) amh

