Kremlin: Russia, Azerbaijan Encouraged To Enhance Trade Relations

Russia and Azerbaijan have opportunities to expand their tradeand economic potential, Spokesperson of Russian President DmitryPeskov said, Azernews reports.
“Azerbaijan is our neighbor, friend, partner and ally, we havemany common interests, great potential for cooperation and, mostimportantly, the rich traditions of our bilateral relations. Thereis political will on both sides to continue and develop theserelations in every possible way,” Peskov said.
