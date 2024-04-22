Azerbaijan Eyes Co-Op With Russia In Mountain Tourism, Mikhail Serov Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the fieldof mountain tourism at the state level are being considered,Mikhail Serov, adviser of the international cooperation departmentin tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, saidat the 1st meeting of tourism educational institutions of memberstates of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation(BSEC), Azernews reports.

According to Serov, ski resorts are very popular in Azerbaijan:"The need to ensure the safety of tourists and ski slopes is on theagenda. Joint search operations are carried out regularly. It isimportant to have the opportunity to exchange experience in thefield of tourism.