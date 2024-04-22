How Could Someone Predict Verdict In School Job Case, Asks Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Monday questioned how someone could predict what the Calcutta High Court's order would be in the school job case, a few days before it was announced.

Although the West Bengal Chief Minister did not name anyone, Mamata Banerjee's clear target was the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who on Saturday, claimed at a BJP meeting that this week Trinamool Congress would receive such a major jolt that the entire party would be shaken by it.

Significantly, on Monday morning, a Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi cancelled as many as 25,753 appointments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in both teaching and non-teaching categories in 2016.

“Some said that there will be an explosion. What sort of explosion? Is it the termination of services of 26,000 people? I condemn that. How could someone predict the court's order in advance? The verdict was pronounced on Monday and some predicted it on Saturday. How could this happen unless the one who made this projection himself drafted the order?” the Chief Minister questioned while addressing an election rally at Chakulia under Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur District on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Banerjee, without naming anyone, also targeted former Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who gave the original order for cancellation of the appointment of the entire panel of 2016 and who is contesting as a BJP candidate this time from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

He had tendered his resignation from judicial services earlier this year.

“There is one person who is contesting as a BJP candidate this time. This was his original order. The Supreme Court directed the constitution of a new Division Bench to hear the matter,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Banerjee also said that her government will move the Supreme Court of India against the Division Bench's order.

“Those whose appointments have been cancelled need not worry. I am with them,” the Chief Minister said.