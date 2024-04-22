Kuwait Municipality Recovers Seized Plots

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality announced on Monday that up to 28 seized plots of State-owned lands had been recovered in non-developed regions in South Kuwait.

The assigned team dismantled a fodder marketplace close to Al-Wafra farm Road 600, said the head of the offenses department in Al-Ahmadi Municipality, Majed Al-Mutairi, in a press release.

The liberated plots have been sealed off with barbed wires and other barricades, he said, affirming that all encroachments on the State assets without licenses would be dismantled.

The campaign will continue and the violators will be given warnings before removing the illegal structures.

He called for cooperation with the field teams in all the governorates, warning that the laws would be applied literally. (end)

tms









MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108122566