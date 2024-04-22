North America Is Anticipated To Dominate The K-12 Testing And Assessment Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Testing and Assessment Market is witnessing a surge due to digitalization that leads to technological advancements and the adoption of online education. The surges in the number of online users are mainly due to the emergence of technology, an increase in gamification, and collaboration with schools and colleges, thus bolstering the market growth. Further, the companies' free services and cost-effective plans by the key players foster growth. However, the lack of technical infrastructure and limited personalized assistance has restrained the growth of the market.
The global K-12 testing and assessment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% in the forecast period.
The repercussions of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have surged the business and fostered the growth of the global K-12 testing and assessment market.
North America dominates the K-12 Testing and assessment market because of the presence of favorable technical infrastructure and higher individual power of spending.
The Asia Pacific is to exhibit the fastest growth in the K-12 Testing and assessment market due to the presence of a high population, the emergence of digital technology, and significant players' presence.
The curriculum-based testing caters to the highest market share among the different products of the global K-12 testing and assessment market.
The online method segment caters to the highest market share among the different methods in the global K-12 testing and assessment market.
According to Straits' analysis, the primary key players in the global K-12 testing and assessment market are CogniFit Ltd. (the U.S.), Edutech (India), ETS Global BV (Netherlands), Instructure Inc. (the U.S.), MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd. (India), NIIT Ltd. (India), Pearson Plc (England), Scantron Inc. (the U.S.), and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Segmentation
By Product
Curriculum-based Testing
Non-curriculum-based Testing
By Method
Blended Method
Online Method
Traditional Method
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
The Rest of Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
The Rest of South America
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
