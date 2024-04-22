North America Is Anticipated To Dominate The K-12 Testing And Assessment Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Testing and Assessment Market is witnessing a surge due to digitalization that leads to technological advancements and the adoption of online education. The surges in the number of online users are mainly due to the emergence of technology, an increase in gamification, and collaboration with schools and colleges, thus bolstering the market growth. Further, the companies' free services and cost-effective plans by the key players foster growth. However, the lack of technical infrastructure and limited personalized assistance has restrained the growth of the market.



The global K-12 testing and assessment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% in the forecast period.

The repercussions of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have surged the business and fostered the growth of the global K-12 testing and assessment market.

North America dominates the K-12 Testing and assessment market because of the presence of favorable technical infrastructure and higher individual power of spending.

The Asia Pacific is to exhibit the fastest growth in the K-12 Testing and assessment market due to the presence of a high population, the emergence of digital technology, and significant players' presence.

The curriculum-based testing caters to the highest market share among the different products of the global K-12 testing and assessment market.

The online method segment caters to the highest market share among the different methods in the global K-12 testing and assessment market.





According to Straits' analysis, the primary key players in the global K-12 testing and assessment market are CogniFit Ltd. (the U.S.), Edutech (India), ETS Global BV (Netherlands), Instructure Inc. (the U.S.), MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd. (India), NIIT Ltd. (India), Pearson Plc (England), Scantron Inc. (the U.S.), and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Segmentation

By Product



Curriculum-based Testing

Non-curriculum-based Testing



By Method



Blended Method

Online Method

Traditional Method



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





