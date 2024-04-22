São Paulo Secures First Win Under New Coach Zubeldía

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Football Club achieved their first victory of the 2024 Brasileirão season by defeating Atlético-GO 3-0 in Goiânia.
This win marked a fresh start after parting ways with former coach Thiago Carpini and welcomed the leadership of Argentine coach Luis Zubeldía .
The match proved crucial for São Paul , showing notable improvements in gameplay.
Interim coach Milton Cruz chose a three-defender setup, which allowed the players to perform with greater freedom and less pressure.
This strategic change proved effective, as São Paulo capitalized on Atlético-GO's vulnerabilities.
Disciplinary issues plagued Atlético-GO, resulting in red cards for Luiz Felipe and Gabriel Barros.
The game changed early in the second half when Luiz Felipe got a red card for fouling Luciano in the penalty area, a decision confirmed by VAR.
Luciano successfully converted the penalty, doubling São Paulo's lead.
Later, Ferreira clinched the win with a stunning goal, showcasing São Paulo's potential under Zubeldía.
This victory earned São Paulo three crucial points, propelling them to 14th place in the standings.
Meanwhile, Atlético-GO faced their third consecutive defeat, keeping them anchored at the bottom.
Coach Zubeldía, observing from the stands, is set to begin his official duties at São Paulo's Barra Funda training center.
His first major test will be against Barcelona de Guayaquil in the Copa Libertadores.
This win is a turning point for São Paulo, displaying the team's capabilities under new leadership and boosting morale.
As they prepare for their next game, the team's spirit is high, reflecting a renewed strategic focus and drive under Coach Zubeldía's guidance.
