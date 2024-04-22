Monday’S Morning Call: Challenges Persist For São Paulo’S Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As another week begins, the Brazilian stock market continues to navigate challenges, lacking significant economic indicators.



Analysts focus on interest rate forecasts for Brazil and the U.S., with geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran expected to impact oil prices and currency markets.



The Ibovespa showed resilienc last week, closing Friday up by 0.75% and maintaining levels above 125,000 points.



Concurrently, the U.S. dollar fell to R$5.1994, marking a 0.96% drop from its peak at R$5.30.



Investors await crucial data releases later this week. U.S. first quarter GDP figures and Brazil's mid-April inflation data (IPCA-15) are due on Thursday and Friday.







These will guide monetary policy expectations ahead of May's Federal Reserve and Brazil's Central Bank (Copom) meetings.



In corporate news, major Brazilian companies are poised for important updates.



Vale is set to announce early 2024 earnings on Wednesday, while Petrobras has a board meeting on Thursday likely to discuss extraordinary dividends.



Globally, earnings reports from Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Tesla are highly anticipated.



Interest rate discussions remain key. U.S. rates are expected to hold between 5.25% and 5.50% until at least July.



In Brazil, speculation suggests a possible reduction in the Selic rate cuts from 0.50 to 0.25 percentage points.

Monday's Morning Call: Challenges Persist for São Paulo's Stock Exchange

XP Investments has adjusted Brazil's terminal interest rate projection from 9% to 10%, reflecting global uncertainties, government spending, and persistent inflation deviations.



U.S. stock indices exhibited mixed results. The Dow Jones recorded a slight increase, buoyed by financial stocks.



Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines, significantly impacted by a 10% reduction in Nvidia's stock.



This decline led the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sixth consecutive day of losses. This streak is the longest since October 2022.



It also resulted in a particularly challenging week for the Nasdaq, marking its worst performance since November of the previous year.

MENAFN22042024007421016031ID1108122529