(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva engages in high-stakes discussions with Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco, leaders of Brazil's legislative chambers.



The agenda features proposals that could escalate public spending by R$70 billion ($13.5 billion).



These negotiations occur amid frictions with Congress and his political coordinator, Alexandre Padilha.



A notable proposal from Pacheco introduces a five-year bonus for judiciary members, projecting costs of R$40 billion ($7.69 billion) for judges and prosecutors.



Efforts to amend this proposal are in full swing, led by Senate President Pacheco and reporter Senator Eduardo Gomes.



They aim to refine the eligibility criteria, potentially reducing fiscal repercussions.







Accurate data from the Ministry of Finance underscore the risk of exceeding the R$40 billion mark annually if adjustments are not made.



The government's approach focuses on convincing at least 31 senators to either abstain or oppose, ensuring the amendment does not pass the required 49 votes.



Simultaneously, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has hastened his return from the U.S. to address these issues directly.



His return underscores the urgency of managing fiscal responsibilities and preventing further strain on Brazil's budget.



The delay in releasing R$14.5 billion ($2.79 billion) for parliamentary amendments heightens legislative tension, with only R$ 2.7 billion ($0.52 billion) disbursed so far.



Criticism also comes from República, a non-partisan institute, which opposes the amendment for deepening public service disparities.



They advocate for salary reforms based on performance, not perks that widen the financial divide.



These unfolding events depict a critical moment for Lula's administration, balancing legislative cooperation with fiscal prudence in a politically charged environment.

Background - Lula's Government Faces Fiscal Showdown Over $13.5B Legislation

Brazil's fiscal stability is at risk as mandatory spending on social security, health, and education is set to exceed last year's fiscal framework limits.



This increasing expenditure presents significant challenges to maintaining the nation's economic sustainability.



Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration, a critical decision is approaching.







